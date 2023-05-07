Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GEI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEI opened at C$21.83 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.03 and a 1-year high of C$27.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

