Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terex Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Terex’s FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $47.87 on Friday. Terex has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,481 shares of company stock worth $21,748,916 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.