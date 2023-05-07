Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By KeyCorp

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

NYSE TKR opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

