Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trane Technologies plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

TT has been the topic of several other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

NYSE:TT opened at $176.81 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

