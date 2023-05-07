Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Reduced by Zacks Research

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.01 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.75.

VMI opened at $290.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $213.27 and a one year high of $353.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

