Analysts Offer Predictions for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $12.88 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $348.09 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.