Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $210.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

