B. Riley Comments on Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099 over the last 90 days. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

