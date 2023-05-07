Brokers Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.30 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

