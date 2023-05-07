Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Raised by William Blair (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WU. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 14.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

