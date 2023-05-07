Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.98 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.82.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$25.94 and a 52-week high of C$32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

