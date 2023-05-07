Brokers Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:TU opened at $21.04 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.44%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

