Share Buyback Plan Initiated by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Stock Up 4.7 %

AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.97% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

