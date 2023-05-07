JELD-WEN (JELD) to Release Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

