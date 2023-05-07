Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY23 guidance at $1.85-1.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

