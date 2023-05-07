Tyson Foods (TSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSN opened at $60.69 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,864,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

