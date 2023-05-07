Hippo (HIPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo Price Performance

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Hippo has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Hippo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Hippo

Institutional Trading of Hippo

In other Hippo news, Director Sam Landman bought 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,586.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,563 shares in the company, valued at $97,487.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Hippo news, Director Noah Knauf bought 49,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $723,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,808.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sam Landman bought 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,487.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 147,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,528 over the last 90 days. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 135.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 157.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,532 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hippo by 69.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 237.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,739,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,877,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 72,492 shares in the last quarter.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

