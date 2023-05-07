Urban Edge Properties (UE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.11-$1.17 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

