ICF International (ICFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect ICF International to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. ICF International has set its FY23 guidance at $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.15-$6.45 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $475.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICF International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICFI opened at $112.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $121.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in ICF International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ICF International by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ICF International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

