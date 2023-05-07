Sterling Check (STER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sterling Check to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.48 million. Sterling Check had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 0.24. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STER. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

