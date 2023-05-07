GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.45-$0.53 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

