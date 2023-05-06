Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

