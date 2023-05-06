Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 999 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after buying an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.