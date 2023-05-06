State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,180 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Verisk Analytics worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $210.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $211.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.