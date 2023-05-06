Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

