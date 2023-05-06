Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after purchasing an additional 281,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

