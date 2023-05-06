Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 306 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,333,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,492,861,000 after buying an additional 534,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,594,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,776,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,409,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,952,000 after buying an additional 213,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

