Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 2.0 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.