Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 54,530 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,530 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after buying an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

