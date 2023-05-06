Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $240.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.36. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.