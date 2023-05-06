Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $303.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

