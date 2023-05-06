State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.17 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

