CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE stock opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

