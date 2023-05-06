Arizona State Retirement System Sells 290 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance
TROW stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.
T. Rowe Price Group Profile
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
See Also
