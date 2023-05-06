Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,271 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after buying an additional 932,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,203,000 after buying an additional 421,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,884 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.