Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

