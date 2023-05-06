Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,129 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $199.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

