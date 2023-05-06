PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $6,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,813,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in PG&E by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 691,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

