Arizona State Retirement System Buys 180 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $95.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

