Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Allstate by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 84.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

ALL stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.22.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

