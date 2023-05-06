Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,842 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $212.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.