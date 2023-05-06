State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,550 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

