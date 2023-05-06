The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 342,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

