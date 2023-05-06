Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Insider Activity

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

