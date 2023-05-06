Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.70 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.03.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $98.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,899 shares of company stock worth $24,196,227 in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

