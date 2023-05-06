Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $316.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day moving average is $316.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

