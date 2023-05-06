Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 375 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after purchasing an additional 107,361 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street Price Performance

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.