State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.32 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Eversource Energy worth $36,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

NYSE:ES opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

