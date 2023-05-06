Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS PNOV opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

