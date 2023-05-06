Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,978 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $15,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

